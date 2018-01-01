Radarom Thai Massage and Spa Packages in Ao Nang

This is a full service day spa conveniently located in Ao Nang. The spa provides a welcome escape from the 21st century affliction of stress and information overload. Expect an extensive range of massages based on ancient Thai healing traditions in a relaxing ambient near the the touristic center in Ao Nang at affordable prices.Experience soothing massages, energizing body wraps, revitalizing facials and scrubs with natural ingredients, such as tamarind, coconut and various herbs. Calm nerves and redirect energy with a herbal ball massage. Your skin will certainly be shiny and soft.A traditional Thai massage session will make you feel both relaxed and energized through its unique combination of full body stretching and reflexology. Regular practice improves your whole posture and flexibility. The internal organs and blood and lymph circulation are also stimulated, which results in smoother functioning and better elimination of toxins from the body. Blocked areas of tension should open out and your body and mind should feel more balanced and refreshed.The highly qualified therapists combine traditional essential oil along with their well-trained techniques to fit your spirit and your necessity. No matter if you feel stressed or tired or even you just would like to be spoiled for supreme satisfaction and pleasure. The complete variety of treatment should have something suitable for your own personal fulfillment and requirement.Relax, unwind and indulge as we pamper you from head to toe with one of the pampering Spa packages. The spa is daily opened from 10am to 10pm.Itinerary:Traditional Thai Massage - 1 hour 09:40 - 10:00: Hotel pickup in Krabi 10:00 - 10:05: Enjoy a welcome drink 10:05 - 10:10: Choose your aroma & fill in the medical form 10:10 - 10:15: Foot wash & change the clothes 10:15 - 11:15: Start your massage 11:15 - 11:20: Drink hot tea 11:20 - 11:30: Fill in the feedback form 11:30 - 11:50: Transfer back to the hotel There are more starting times for every program available and different durations of the massage itself.