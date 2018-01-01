Welcome to Ao Nang
So, yes, it's a little trashy, but if you forgive that and focus on the beaches, framed by limestone headlands tied together by narrow strips of golden sand, there’s plenty to like. In the dry season the sea glows a turquoise hue; during the monsoon, currents stir up the mocha shallows. If you’re hankering for a snorkel in clearer waters, it's easy to get to the little islands that dot the horizon, which generally enjoy less murky water, at any time of the year. Divers too, are close to some prime spots for getting underwater. Above all, Ao Nang is a straightforward and compact, if blandly touristy, destination to visit and that's why people head here.
Krabi to Koh Samui by Coach and High-Speed Catamaran
Get picked up from your hotel in Ao Nang, Krabi Town and Ao Nam Mao. The exact pick-up time will be confirmed by email after you have made the booking. Ride by Lomprayah coach directly to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani in air-conditioned comfort. Switch to Lomprayah high speed catamaran and cruise further to Koh Samui without stopovers en route. Get dropped off at Nathon Pier on Koh Samui from where you can enjoy a convenient transfer to your hotel by booking the drop-off service option. The transfer service operates daily in low and high season with 3 different departure times available.
Hong Island Tour by Speedboat from Krabi with Sightseeing and Kayaking Option
After hotel pickup in Ao Nang or Krabi Town in the morning, cruise by speedboat from Ao Thalane pier to one of the Andaman Sea's most stunning places. This full-day tour in the national marine park will take you to the main islands of the Hong Archipelago. On the way, stop at the rock isle of Koh Daeng, the best snorkeling spot for seeing colorful fish and corals.Continue to Koh Hong, renowned for its vivid beauty, shallow coral reefs, and fine, sandy beaches. Jump into the island's clear waters and snorkel along the rocky ledges or take a walk through the mangrove forest. In the center of the half-circle-shaped island lies a secret lagoon, where you can opt to kayak while surrounded by limestone karsts dotting the tranquil waters. (The kayak session must be selected at booking.) Enjoy a delicious lunch and refreshments on a tropical beach, with plenty of time to take in the beauty of the islands before you return to Krabi and your hotel.Itinerary: 07:45 - 08:30: Hotel pickup in Krabi 08:30 - 09:15: Meet the crew at Ao Thalane Pier 09:15 - 09:45: Cruise by speed boat to Hong Island archipelago 09:45 - 10:45: Swim & snorkel at Pakbia Island 10:45 - 11:00: Continue to Lading Island 11:00 - 12:00: Lunch at Lading Island & more snorkeling 12:00 - 12:30: Explore the lagoon of Hong Island 12:30 - 14:00: Beach time & photography at Hong Island 14:00 - 15:00: Paddle by kayak at Koh Hong (if kayaking option has been booked) 15:00 - 15:30: Head back to Ao Thalane Pier 15:30 - 16:00: Transfer to the hotel
Ao Nang to Phuket by Speedboat via Koh Yao Islands
Get picked up from your hotel in Ao Nang, Krabi Town, Ao Nam Mao, Klong Muang and Tubkaek Beach. The exact pick-up time will be confirmed by email after you have made the booking. You can also come to the meeting point at Nopparat Thara pier in Ao Nang at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure.During the boat ride, make a few stops to drop off other transferring guests on Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai. You will arrive at Bang Rong Pier in northeast Phuket, where you can catch a cab to your hotel or to Phuket International Airport.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it.
Ao Nang to Phuket by High Speed Ferry
Save time in Thailand with an express transfer from Ao Nang to Phuket by Ao Nang Princess high speed ferry through the Andaman Sea. Meet at Nopparat Thara pier in Ao Nang at least 30-minutes before scheduled departure or get conveniently picked up from your hotel in Ao Nang, Krabi Town or Ao Nam Mao 1-hour before departure.The easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 12 hours before departure and needs only a short stop-over at Railay Beach which is required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests. Take advantage of daily departures and a convenient drop-off directly at Rassada Port in Phuket from where you can enjoy a transfer to your hotel in Phuket Town, Patong, Karon or Kata Beach by shared minivan.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Choose between a 1-way or round-trip option and sit back in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes.
Radarom Thai Massage and Spa Packages in Ao Nang
This is a full service day spa conveniently located in Ao Nang. The spa provides a welcome escape from the 21st century affliction of stress and information overload. Expect an extensive range of massages based on ancient Thai healing traditions in a relaxing ambient near the the touristic center in Ao Nang at affordable prices.Experience soothing massages, energizing body wraps, revitalizing facials and scrubs with natural ingredients, such as tamarind, coconut and various herbs. Calm nerves and redirect energy with a herbal ball massage. Your skin will certainly be shiny and soft.A traditional Thai massage session will make you feel both relaxed and energized through its unique combination of full body stretching and reflexology. Regular practice improves your whole posture and flexibility. The internal organs and blood and lymph circulation are also stimulated, which results in smoother functioning and better elimination of toxins from the body. Blocked areas of tension should open out and your body and mind should feel more balanced and refreshed.The highly qualified therapists combine traditional essential oil along with their well-trained techniques to fit your spirit and your necessity. No matter if you feel stressed or tired or even you just would like to be spoiled for supreme satisfaction and pleasure. The complete variety of treatment should have something suitable for your own personal fulfillment and requirement.Relax, unwind and indulge as we pamper you from head to toe with one of the pampering Spa packages. The spa is daily opened from 10am to 10pm.Itinerary:Traditional Thai Massage - 1 hour 09:40 - 10:00: Hotel pickup in Krabi 10:00 - 10:05: Enjoy a welcome drink 10:05 - 10:10: Choose your aroma & fill in the medical form 10:10 - 10:15: Foot wash & change the clothes 10:15 - 11:15: Start your massage 11:15 - 11:20: Drink hot tea 11:20 - 11:30: Fill in the feedback form 11:30 - 11:50: Transfer back to the hotel There are more starting times for every program available and different durations of the massage itself.
Koh Samui to Ao Nang by High Speed Catamaran and VIP Coach
Get conveniently picked up directly from your hotel on Koh Samui or meet at Nathon Pier at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by high speed catamaran to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani with 3 different departure times per day and no stopovers en route. Switch to the Lomprayah VIP coach which brings you further to Krabi on road. After arrival at Lomprayah office in Krabi Town, get conveniently transferred to your hotel in Ao Nang or Ao Nam Mao by shared minivan.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Southern Thailand on each leg of the journey.