Welcome to Tarangire National Park
But here the wildlife tells only half the story. Dominating the park's 2850 sq km, Tarangire's great stands of epic baobabs should be reason enough to visit. There are also sun-blistered termite mounds in abundance, as well as grassy savannah plains and vast swamps. And cleaving the park in two is the Tarangire River, its meandering course and (in some places) steep banks providing a dry-season lure for animals and thus many stirring wildlife encounters for visitors.
12-Day Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi
Day 1Arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and transfer to the Sentrim 680 Hotel. Check in, relax, and get oriented with the help of your guide. Day 2You will start your trip to Lake Naivasha with a stop over at the Great Rift Valley viewpoint for photos. Next, head straight to Hell's Gate National Park for a mini-safari. In the afternoon, visit a natural sauna before traveling to your hotel. Enjoy and evening boat on Lake Naivasha.Day 3Morning departure to Lake Nakuru National park for a special sighting of the rare black rhino (an endangered species), one of the big five game animals. After, enjoy a full day game drive with a picnic lunch.Day 4You will start the safari to Maasai Mara National Reserve. Lunch will be served on the way in to Narok town. Arrival will be in the early afternoon for check-in. There will be a big tent with a bed, mosquito net, and a bathroom at the Lenchada Tourist Camp for you. After getting settled, there will be a 2-hour game drive in Maasai Mara around 4 p.m. Day 5Full-day game drive all the way to the Mara river, the site of the great migration. Picnic lunch in the park. Evening visit to a Maasai village to see their culture. Dinner and optional camp fire.Day 6Start with an early-morning game drive to see the early hunters. Eat breakfast and then depart for Serengeti through the Isebania border. Arrive at the border at lunchtime, and spend 30 minutes processing visas. Meet our Tanzanian driver and cook. In Tanzania, we use a 4-wheel drive Landcruiser.Take an evening game drive en route to the camp. Check in to Seronera camp in Serengeti. We will provide you with a tent and a sleeping bag. Meals are prepared privately for you by our private chef. Day 7Set out for the endless open plains and stunning skies of the Serengeti. A scenic 4-hour drive, full-day game drive together with late evening game drive. Seronera campsite.Day 8After a relaxing morning and an early lunch, proceed to Ngorongoro, where the night will be spent on the Crater Rim.Dinner and overnight at campsite.Day 9After an early breakfast, proceed directly to the crater floor for a full-day crater tour with picnic lunches. Later proceed Lake Manyara.Day 10After breakfast, proceed for a full-day game drive in beautiful Manyara National Park. See buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and many more species, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Rift Wall.Day 11After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches. Later, proceed back to Arusha in the evening. Breakfast and shuttle back to Nairobi.
6-Day Tanzania Camping Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
Day 1: You'll be picked up from your hotel in Arusha at 09:00 and depart for Tarangire National Park for a picnic lunch and game drive. Overnight at Zion Campsite or similar. (L, D)Day 2: After breakfast, depart for Serengeti National Park, with an en-route game drive. Have a picnic lunch and a short afternoon game drive in Serengeti Park. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 3: After breakfast full you'll have a full day in Serengeti National Park, with early morning, mid-day and afternoon game drives. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 4: Take an early morning game drive in Serengeti National Park, have brunch and depart for Ngorongoro Crater Rim. There will be an en-route game drive. Overnight at Simba Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 5: Have an early breakfast, then descend onto the crater floor for game drive. Have lunch at hippo pool picnic site, then ascend to the rim and depart for Lake Manyara. Overnight at Jambo Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 6: After breakfast, there will be a game drive in Lake Manyara National Park. Have a picnic lunch, then depart mid-afternoon for Arusha and a drop-off at your hotel. (B, L)
2-day Safari from Arusha: Lake Manyara - Tarangire - Ngorongoro
Day 1: Arusha - Lake Manyara / Tarangire (L, D)Meet our professional tours guide/driver in Arusha town (pick up at Arusha / Kilimanjaro airport is on request), who will deliver a short safari info briefing, after which, we travel to one of the parks - either Lake Manyara or Tarangire National Park. Packed lunch to be served in the park.Lake ManyaraThis impressive park is one of Tanzania's most dramatically located wildlife areas, consisting of a massive but shallow soda lake (covering two-thirds of the park) at the foot of the Great Rift Valley's western escarpment. The park's varied habitat attracts a wide variety of animals, including one of Africa's largest concentrations of elephants, Manyara's famous tree-climbing lions, as well as large flocks of flamingos attracted by the algae in the lake.TarangireThe park runs along the line of the Tarangire River and is mainly made up of low-lying hills on the Great Rift Valley floor. Its natural vegetation mainly consists of Acacia woodland and giant African Baobab trees, with huge swamp areas in the south. Both the river and the swamps act like a magnet for wild animals, during Tanzania's dry season. The Tarangire National Park is reputed to contain some of the largest elephant herds in Africa. This African national park is also home to three rare species of animals - the Greater Kudu, the Fringed-eared Oryx, as well as a few Ashy Starlings.Dinner and overnight as per the standard and type of accommodation option requested.Day 2: Ngorongoro - Arusha (B, L)After breakfast we descend 600m into this magnificent crater for a morning, half-day game drive. The Ngorongoro Crater is one of the most densely crowded African wildlife areas in the world and is home to an estimated 30,000 animals including some of Tanzania's last remaining black rhino. Supported by a year round water supply and fodder, the Ngorongoro Crater supports a vast variety of animals, which include herds of wildebeest, zebra, buffalo, eland, warthog, hippo, and giant African elephants. Another big draw card to this picturesque national park is it's dense population of predators, which include lions, hyenas, jackals, cheetahs and the ever-elusive leopard, which sometimes requires a trained eye to spot. Late afternoon we drive back to Arusha town (drop off at Arusha / Kilimanjaro airport is on request)
1 Day Tarangire safari
After breakfast you are met by our professional tour guide/driver, who will deliver a short safari info briefing, after which we travel east to the Tarangire National Park. The park runs along the line of the Tarangire River and is mainly made up of low-lying hills on the Great Rift Valley floor. Its natural vegetation mainly consists of Acacia woodland and giant African Baobab trees, with huge swamp areas in the south. Both the river and the swamps act like a magnet for wild animals, during Tanzania’s dry season. The Tarangire National Park is reputed to contain some of the largest elephant herds in Africa. We will enjoy a picnic lunch inside the park and do two exciting morning and afternoon game drives, along the Tarangire River. Late afternoon we depart for Arusha where we will end our safari adventure.You will be taken to your hotel, which ends our tour packages services.
4-Day Ngorongoro Serengeti Tarangire Safari
Day 1: Arusha to Ngorongoro then Serengeti National Park Pick-up in Arusha by your driver/guide and safari vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with a top-up roof for better game viewing and a fridge to keep the complimentary mineral water cool. Early morning departure with lunchbox in order to arrive in time in the Serengeti for starting the game drives. The road from Arusha leads you over the Great Rift Valley and through the Crater Forest and over the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater. Short stop at the viewpoint with breathtaking views over the crater, before descending towards the Serengeti. The vast extensions of the Serengeti plains before you will impress you and wanting you to explore this area in deep. The Migration consisting of around 2 million animals is on the move all year round. With fluctuations of annual rainfall the exact location of the animals varies from year to year.Day 2: Travel to Serengeti National Park Full day of exploring the Serengeti, trying to follow the tracks of the migration and be immersed in crowds of thousands and thousands of animals, Game drive to see also nocturnal predators returning from hunting and animals waking up in early morning light followed by full day Serengeti national park tour putting you in a position to see lots of the animals. Serengeti is the Name comes from Maasai Language meaning endless plain. Therefore is home to many animals including Lions, Elephants, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebra, Leopard, Cheetah, warthogs, Hyena plus a lots and lots of bird life. In many cases migration is taking place around Serengeti and at that particular time millions of wildebeest and zebra are mingling together followed by predators.Day 3: Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Conservation Area - Karatu Game driving out of Serengeti you will go again up the slopes of the Ngorongoro Crater. Descent onto the crater floor to emerge into this fishbowl of wildlife. On the grass steppe and in the acacia tree woods, you will find almost all species that are found in the East African savannah; with the exception of topis, Masai giraffes and impalas. Quite often you can observe the "Big Five" within a couple of hours. After an extensive wildlife tour and a picnic for lunch, you’ll proceed towards Karatu the first village after the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.Day 4: Karatu - Tarangire National Park - Arusha Last but not least, a visit to the impressive Tarangire National Park, Tanzania’s third largest national park and sanctuary for an unusually large elephant population. Majestic baobab trees are an interesting feature of the park, dwarfing the animals that feed beneath them. Animals concentrate along the Tarangire River,There is a great diversity of wildlife including lion, leopard, cheetah and up to six thousand elephant. Full game drive with lunch box, then continuation to Arusha.
6-Day Camping Safari: Lake Manyara Serengeti Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
This is how your adventure trip will look like:Day 1 From Arusha proceed to Lake Manyara National Park for a full day game drive with picnic lunches. Stretching for 50 km along the base of the rusty-gold 600-meter high Rift Valley escarpment, Lake Manyara is a scenic gem, with a setting extolled by Ernest Hemingway as 'the loveliest I had seen in Africa' later proceed to Lake Manyara Sunbright Campsite for dinner and overnight stay.Day 2After breakfast, proceed to Serengeti National Park for a game drive with picnic lunches, Serengeti has the highest concentration of large mammals on this planet and its famous known for its 2,500 lions the largest concentration found anywhere. The park also has over 518 identified bird species where some of them are Eurasian migrants. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.Day 3Early morning game drives Serengeti National Park, back for breakfast and relaxes. Later again proceed for a full day game drive with picnic lunches enjoying the varieties of flora and fauna all around the plain landless national park see the Polje natural feature. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.Day 4Early morning games drive Serengeti National Park, back for breakfast and relax. Later again proceed for a full day game drive with picnic lunches. Dinner and overnight at Seronera camping siteDay 5After early breakfast, proceed for a full day Crater tour with picnic lunches at Ngorongoro Crater. It is a large, unbroken, un-flooded caldera, formed when a giant volcano exploded and collapsed some three million years ago. The Ngorongoro crater sinks to a depth of 610 meters, with a base area covering 260 square kilometers. The height of the original volcano must have ranged between 4,500 to 5,800 meters high. Apart from the main caldera, Ngorongoro also has two other volcanic craters: Olmoti and Empakai, the former famous for its stunning waterfalls, and the latter holding a deep lake and lush, green walls. Dinner and overnight at Tarangire Campsite.Day 6After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches.The fierce sun sucks the moisture from the landscape, baking the earth a dusty red, the withered grass as brittle as straw. The Tarangire River has shriveled to a shadow of its wet season self. But it is choked with wildlife. Thirsty nomads have wandered hundreds of parched kilometers knowing that here, always, there is water; later continue back to Arusha in the evening.