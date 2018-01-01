4-Day Ngorongoro Serengeti Tarangire Safari

Day 1: Arusha to Ngorongoro then Serengeti National Park Pick-up in Arusha by your driver/guide and safari vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with a top-up roof for better game viewing and a fridge to keep the complimentary mineral water cool. Early morning departure with lunchbox in order to arrive in time in the Serengeti for starting the game drives. The road from Arusha leads you over the Great Rift Valley and through the Crater Forest and over the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater. Short stop at the viewpoint with breathtaking views over the crater, before descending towards the Serengeti. The vast extensions of the Serengeti plains before you will impress you and wanting you to explore this area in deep. The Migration consisting of around 2 million animals is on the move all year round. With fluctuations of annual rainfall the exact location of the animals varies from year to year.Day 2: Travel to Serengeti National Park Full day of exploring the Serengeti, trying to follow the tracks of the migration and be immersed in crowds of thousands and thousands of animals, Game drive to see also nocturnal predators returning from hunting and animals waking up in early morning light followed by full day Serengeti national park tour putting you in a position to see lots of the animals. Serengeti is the Name comes from Maasai Language meaning endless plain. Therefore is home to many animals including Lions, Elephants, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebra, Leopard, Cheetah, warthogs, Hyena plus a lots and lots of bird life. In many cases migration is taking place around Serengeti and at that particular time millions of wildebeest and zebra are mingling together followed by predators.Day 3: Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Conservation Area - Karatu Game driving out of Serengeti you will go again up the slopes of the Ngorongoro Crater. Descent onto the crater floor to emerge into this fishbowl of wildlife. On the grass steppe and in the acacia tree woods, you will find almost all species that are found in the East African savannah; with the exception of topis, Masai giraffes and impalas. Quite often you can observe the "Big Five" within a couple of hours. After an extensive wildlife tour and a picnic for lunch, you’ll proceed towards Karatu the first village after the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.Day 4: Karatu - Tarangire National Park - Arusha Last but not least, a visit to the impressive Tarangire National Park, Tanzania’s third largest national park and sanctuary for an unusually large elephant population. Majestic baobab trees are an interesting feature of the park, dwarfing the animals that feed beneath them. Animals concentrate along the Tarangire River,There is a great diversity of wildlife including lion, leopard, cheetah and up to six thousand elephant. Full game drive with lunch box, then continuation to Arusha.