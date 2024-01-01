Standing at the intersection of Lenin and the street that bears his name, the statue of Komil Khojandi commemorates the city's namesake.
Statue of Komil Khojandi
Tajikistan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.43 MILES
The city’s top sight is the citadel, the reconstructed corner of which is open to visitors. From the top of the 10th-century ramparts, the disintegrating…
0.41 MILES
The core of this great bazaar, reputedly the largest in Central Asia, is an unusually elegant, purpose-built hall (1964) with arched entrance portals and…
Historical Museum of Sughd Province
0.41 MILES
Built within the reconstructed southeastern bastion of the city wall, this museum houses a fascinating set of modern marble mosaics depicting the life of…
Mausoleum of Sheikh Massal ad-Din
0.37 MILES
The final resting place of Sheikh Massal ad-Din, a 12th-century poet and ruler of Khojand, forms the central feature of the surrounding assembly of…
Museum of Archaeology & Fortifications
0.45 MILES
The reconstructed eastern gate houses the Museum of Archaeology & Fortifications, which has some interesting 19th-century photos and plans of the original…
0.38 MILES
This religious complex comprises the 1394 brick mausoleum of Sheikh Massal ad-Din (1133–1223), covered porticoes with carved wooden pillars, a 20th…
1.4 MILES
A 22m-tall statue of Lenin was moved here from Moscow in 1974 when Khojand was called Leninabad. In 2011 Vlad was quietly removed from his central plinth…
0.43 MILES
This modernist-style monument of giant marble stelae, below which burns the eternal flame, commemorates the heroes of WWII.
