Statue of Komil Khojandi

Tajikistan

Standing at the intersection of Lenin and the street that bears his name, the statue of Komil Khojandi commemorates the city's namesake.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Citadel walls in Khujand, Tajikistan.

    Citadel

    0.43 MILES

    The city’s top sight is the citadel, the reconstructed corner of which is open to visitors. From the top of the 10th-century ramparts, the disintegrating…

  • The interior of Panjshanbe market in Khujand, Tajikstan.

    Panchshanbe Bazaar

    0.41 MILES

    The core of this great bazaar, reputedly the largest in Central Asia, is an unusually elegant, purpose-built hall (1964) with arched entrance portals and…

  • Entrance of the Historical Museum of Sughd Province.

    Historical Museum of Sughd Province

    0.41 MILES

    Built within the reconstructed southeastern bastion of the city wall, this museum houses a fascinating set of modern marble mosaics depicting the life of…

  • Mausoleum of Sheikh Massal ad-Din

    Mausoleum of Sheikh Massal ad-Din

    0.37 MILES

    The final resting place of Sheikh Massal ad-Din, a 12th-century poet and ruler of Khojand, forms the central feature of the surrounding assembly of…

  • Museum of Archaeology & Fortifications

    Museum of Archaeology & Fortifications

    0.45 MILES

    The reconstructed eastern gate houses the Museum of Archaeology & Fortifications, which has some interesting 19th-century photos and plans of the original…

  • Sheikh Massal ad-Din complex

    Sheikh Massal ad-Din complex

    0.38 MILES

    This religious complex comprises the 1394 brick mausoleum of Sheikh Massal ad-Din (1133–1223), covered porticoes with carved wooden pillars, a 20th…

  • Lenin Statue

    Lenin Statue

    1.4 MILES

    A 22m-tall statue of Lenin was moved here from Moscow in 1974 when Khojand was called Leninabad. In 2011 Vlad was quietly removed from his central plinth…

  • WWII Monument

    WWII Monument

    0.43 MILES

    This modernist-style monument of giant marble stelae, below which burns the eternal flame, commemorates the heroes of WWII.

