A 22m-tall statue of Lenin was moved here from Moscow in 1974 when Khojand was called Leninabad. In 2011 Vlad was quietly removed from his central plinth north of the river (replaced by an equally large Somoni) and was re-erected in an obscure retirement spot, albeit surrounded by roses, in the Victory Park of the 18th-microrayon suburb. A taxi here costs 20TJS return.