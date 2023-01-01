Sheikh Massal ad-Din complex

This religious complex comprises the 1394 brick mausoleum of Sheikh Massal ad-Din (1133–1223), covered porticoes with carved wooden pillars, a 20th-century mosque with attractive white-stone facade and a 21m-high brick minaret dating from 1865. A newly built matching second minaret is attached to a new, traditionally designed brick mosque with a reflective emerald-green dome. Visitors are welcome to wander around the outside of the buildings, but the complex is perhaps best appreciated from across the Panchshanbe Bazaar square.