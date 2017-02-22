Welcome to Tajikistan
Top experiences in Tajikistan
Recent articles
Tajikistan activities
Highlights of Tajikistan
Need a quick getaway to somewhere truly different? Here's a six-day whirlwind excursion to the culturally distinct Tajikistan. Start in the capital city of Dushanbe before continuing through the most scenic and beautiful parts of the country, staying at unique homestays and roaming through the Tajik countryside. Finish up in the "Stone City" of Tashkent and start planning your return because six days is just enough time to fall in love with the region.
Central Asia – Multi-Stan Adventure
With their reputation for welcoming visitors and their unique cultural footprint, the countries of Central Asia will remind you why you travel. This comprehensive 23-day tour will take you through all the 'Stans we visit, offering a fascinating glimpse at a beautiful part of the world most travellers miss. Stay at unique homestays, sleep in traditional yurts, discover the breathtaking mountain and desert scenery, enjoy free time in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, and roam gorgeous buildings built centuries ago. See Central Asia with a group of like-minded adventurers and an expert Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and cross off an entire and unexpected region of the world from your must-see list.
Central Asia Adventure – Almaty to Tashkent
Spend two weeks discovering a part of the world well off the typical tourist track. Few Central Asia tours offer the cultural flavour this journey through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan does. Trek through the gorgeous landscapes of Jeti-Oguz, go horseback riding through the breathtaking valley at Chong-Kemin, stay a night in a traditional yurt and discover the unforgettable warmth of the people in these regions. Visit Central Asia and you'll wonder why you didn't get here sooner.
Best of Tajikistan & Uzbekistan
Get yourself to two incredible (and often overlooked) destinations: Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This 15-day combo trip brings together the best highlights of these two cultures for first-time visitors. Stay at unique Tajik homestays and roam the stunning countryside before heading to the cultural centre of Samarkand. Spend a night in a traditional desert yurt and discover a part of the world few others get to see. This is a tour for all kinds of adventurers.