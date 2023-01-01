This cobbled street, Yingge's earliest ceramics hub, is lined with dozens of pottery shops selling tea sets, kitchenware, vases, ornaments and much more. Prices start at around NT$50 for a cup or saucer, rising to thousands for high-quality pieces. To get to Yingge Old Street, turn right out of the train station and follow the signs.

Note that the majority of items you see do not come from Yingge, or even Taiwan, but rather from China, Japan and other places in Asia. Most shops close around 6pm or 7pm. A boardwalk halfway along the street crosses the railway tracks and leads to the Yingge Ceramics Museum.