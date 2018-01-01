Private Raitea Diving and Snorkeling Sailing Cruise

Meet your friendly crew at Marina Uturoa and board your luxury sailboat. Your captain and hostess will help you to find the best snorkeling or diving locations. The sailboat is very comfortable and spacious, and fully equipped for sailing and diving. It’s an owner's boat with a permanent crew; a captain and a hostess/dive instructor. They offer an unequalled service when it comes to diving. You will be participating in private dives, with a choice of sites (and start times) so it is not likely to meet other divers under the water. The boat is Scubapro centre and the top-of-the-range diving equipment is replaced every two years. Your hostess diving instructor has a second-level State qualification (diving instructor trainer) and more than 7,000 dives under her belt.Here is a sample of a typical day: 8:30am: Board the luxury sailboat at Marina Uturoa10am: After 1.5 hours of sailing, arrive at the first dive spot, outside reef. Snorkel or dive to discover the fantastic submarine fauna of Polynesia as you are surrounded by sharks, rays and other big fish! From July to october, humpback whales are also often spotted.12pm: A Polynesian-style lunch is served on board2pm: You can choose to do a second dive in the afternoon (additional cost) or choose to continue sailing around Raiatea and Tahaa, relaxing and swimming or there is also the option to visit a pearl farm. The second dive will be a drift dive into a pass. You’ll swim with the current surrounded by the magnific and varied marine live. 4pm: Begin sailing back to the marina. On the return journey be on the lookout for pods of dolphins. 5:30pm: Disembarkation at Marina Uturoa