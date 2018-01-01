Welcome to Ra'iatea & Taha'a
The islands have few beaches but the reef is dotted with motu, secluded white-sand, palm-fringed, blue-lagoon islets. Within the vast lagoon itself is a never-ending aquarium perfect for diving, snorkelling, kayaking or just splashing around. On land, the mountains, particularly on Ra’iatea, make you want to hike off in search of breezy vistas, waterfalls and one of the world’s rarest flowers, the tiare apetahi.
Top experiences in Ra'iatea & Taha'a
Ra'iatea & Taha'a activities
Private Raiatea Lagoon Sailing Cruise
Meet your captain at Marina Uturoa and board the luxury sailboat for your exclusive full-day cruise. As this is a private cruise you can customize the experience with your captain who will show you the best of the island’s lagoons and coral reefs. There is also the option to visit a vanilla plantation and pearl farm.There is plenty of time for swimming and snorkelling and a Polynesian-style lunch is served on board.This is simply the most beautiful way to explore and appreciate these magnificent island and the Polynesian culture.
7-Day Private Sailing Cruise from Raiatea to Bora Bora
This is a sample itinerary. Your captain and on board host will help you to design your exact itinerary once on board to make this the French Polynesian sailing adventure that you have always dreamt of.Day 1Arrival at Raiatea, transfer from the airport to the boat, reception on board.First dive in the lagoon or pearl farm visitDive on the outside reef, coral rosesDay 2Sail to the east of Raiatea.Dive into Te Ava Piti pass (sharks, typical pelagic big tunas, barracudas, eagle rays,…), one of the most beautiful dives of Polynesia.Dive on a wreck dating from 1900, 53 meters (175 feet) longDay 3Dive into Te Ava Piti pass and/or visit of Uturoa, main town of the island.Visit of a marae (ancient sacred place) or visit of Faaroa Rivers, by kayak and/or trip to the beach and snorkeling at the motu. (Little island on the coral reef). Night dive on the wreck with hudge groupers.Day 4Navigation to Tahaa.Snorkeling in a coral garden or dive in coral cathedrals.Dive in Tiva Pass : beautiful drop off with yellow coral, pelagic faunaDay 5Navigation to Bora-Bora (approximately 5 hours).Dive in the lagoon, coral fauna, turtle, eagle rays.Anchorage in Povai Bay ; it’s possible to have a dinner at Bloody MaryDay 6Drift dive in the lagoon, In coral corridors, in search of eagle rays.Dive on the outside reef, with lemon sharksNavigation to the east of Bora Bora, anchorage next to a motu.Day 7Two dives in the lagoon with manta raysOr snorkeling with stingrays and eagle raysDisembark at Vaitape pier, Bora Bora. Transfer to the airport or to your Bora Bora accommodation.
Private Raitea Diving and Snorkeling Sailing Cruise
Meet your friendly crew at Marina Uturoa and board your luxury sailboat. Your captain and hostess will help you to find the best snorkeling or diving locations. The sailboat is very comfortable and spacious, and fully equipped for sailing and diving. It’s an owner's boat with a permanent crew; a captain and a hostess/dive instructor. They offer an unequalled service when it comes to diving. You will be participating in private dives, with a choice of sites (and start times) so it is not likely to meet other divers under the water. The boat is Scubapro centre and the top-of-the-range diving equipment is replaced every two years. Your hostess diving instructor has a second-level State qualification (diving instructor trainer) and more than 7,000 dives under her belt.Here is a sample of a typical day: 8:30am: Board the luxury sailboat at Marina Uturoa10am: After 1.5 hours of sailing, arrive at the first dive spot, outside reef. Snorkel or dive to discover the fantastic submarine fauna of Polynesia as you are surrounded by sharks, rays and other big fish! From July to october, humpback whales are also often spotted.12pm: A Polynesian-style lunch is served on board2pm: You can choose to do a second dive in the afternoon (additional cost) or choose to continue sailing around Raiatea and Tahaa, relaxing and swimming or there is also the option to visit a pearl farm. The second dive will be a drift dive into a pass. You’ll swim with the current surrounded by the magnific and varied marine live. 4pm: Begin sailing back to the marina. On the return journey be on the lookout for pods of dolphins. 5:30pm: Disembarkation at Marina Uturoa
7-Day Private Diving and Sailing Cruise from Raiatea to Bora Bora
This is a sample itinerary. Your captain and on board host will help you to design your exact itinerary once on board to make this the French Polynesian sailing adventure that you have always dreamt of.Day 1Arrival at Raiatea, transfer from the airport to the boat, reception on board.First dive in the lagoon or pearl farm visitDive on the outside reef, coral rosesDay 2Sail to the east of Raiatea.Dive into Te Ava Piti pass (sharks, typical pelagic big tunas, barracudas, eagle rays,…), one of the most beautiful dives of Polynesia.Dive on a wreck dating from 1900, 53 meters (175 feet) longDay 3Dive into Te Ava Piti pass and/or visit of Uturoa, main town of the island.Visit of a marae (ancient sacred place) or visit of Faaroa Rivers, by kayak and/or trip to the beach and snorkeling at the motu. (Little island on the coral reef). Night dive on the wreck with hudge groupers.Day 4Navigation to Tahaa.Snorkeling in a coral garden or dive in coral cathedrals.Dive in Tiva Pass : beautiful drop off with yellow coral, pelagic faunaDay 5Navigation to Bora-Bora (approximately 5 hours).Dive in the lagoon, coral fauna, turtle, eagle rays.Anchorage in Povai Bay ; it’s possible to have a dinner at Bloody MaryDay 6Drift dive in the lagoon, In coral corridors, in search of eagle rays.Dive on the outside reef, with lemon sharksNavigation to the east of Bora Bora, anchorage next to a motu.Day 7Two dives in the lagoon with manta raysOr snorkeling with stingrays and eagle raysDisembark at Vaitape pier, Bora Bora. Transfer to the airport or to your Bora Bora accommodation.