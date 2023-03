Marae Manunu stands on the motu, across the bridge from the main Maeva complex. The massive structure is 2m high, 40m long and nearly 7m wide. It features a two-stepped ahu (altar) platform. (The only other such platform in the Leeward Islands is at Marae Anini, the community marae of Huahine Iti.) This marae was primarily dedicated to Tane, Huahine’s own god of war and fishing.