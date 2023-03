Right on the southern tip of Huahine Iti, Marae Anini was a community marae made of massive coral blocks. The comparatively recent construction was dedicated to ‘Oro (the god of war) and Hiro (the god of thieves and sailors). There’s a signpost from the coast road.

Beside Marae Anini, Anini Beach is a lovely spot for a picnic. It’s also great for sunbathing and swimming – a shallow reef close to shore makes for calm, protected waters.