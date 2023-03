About 2km north of Fare, the main sealed road runs along the inland side of Lake Fauna Nui. It’s also possible to turn off to the airport and take the road on the ocean side of the lake and then return to the main part of the island by the bridge at Maeva village.

The shallow expanse of Lake Fauna Nui (also known as Lake Maeva) is in fact an inlet from the sea. The land to the north of this is known as Motu Ovarei.