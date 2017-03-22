Racing Experience Test Drive Mix of Racing and Super Cars

The circuit is located at the area of the PO valley, not far from Milan. A beautiful sightseeing with great places to eat and relax. The river PO is part of the Ticino river that starts at Switzerland.After your arrival at the track, you will be welcomed and you will meet the team, followed by a theoretical lesson on how to drive correctly - that means a full understanding of the correct racing line, braking points, clipping points, turning points, acceleration and special notes needed for you to really feel the emotion of driving fast.After this you will get familiar with track regulations including flags colors and meaning, to understand the marshal’s signs, how to behave in the pit lane and so on. Now you will get to know your machine – driving positions, braking pedals and shifting methods... and this is it, you are ready for the real thing!Start the engine, you will get on the track with an instructor next to you and he will guide you to the whole way, implementing the things you have learned into a real racing action.Where applicable,it is possible to change type of cars according to the availability at that day. GOPro onboard camera is included. Time on the track premises will be about 2-3 hours.Typical,tentative day program:09.00: Welcome, registration and staff introduction09.15: Theoretical course and Briefing. 10.00: Entering the circuit with a professional instructor.11:00-12:00 End of the activity.