Welcome to Ticino
The Alps are every bit as magnificent as elsewhere in Switzerland, but here you can admire them while sipping a full-bodied merlot at a pavement cafe, enjoying a hearty lunch at a chestnut-shaded grotto (rustic Ticino-style inn or restaurant), or floating in the mirror-like lakes of Lugano and Locarno. Ticino tempers its classic Alpine looks with Italian good living.
To the north, the stunning medieval fortress town of Bellinzona keeps watch over valleys speckled with homely hamlets and Romanesque chapels. Rearing above them are wild, forested peaks with endless hiking options past lakes and roaring mountain streams.
Top experiences in Ticino
Recent articles
Ticino activities
Swissminiatur Entrance Ticket
In an area of 14,000 m2 visitors can admire more than 120 models at scale of 1:25 which represent the most important buildings, monuments and transportation means in Switzerland. A 3,560m long model railway with 18 trains runs through the park. It is fascinating to watch the variety of trains that run along the tracks, cross bridges and stop by at stations. Boats are also in motion on the lakes, cable cars and funiculars go up and down the mountains and cars move along the highway. For garden lovers, the whole park is beautifully decorated with a selection of 1,500 different plants and over 15,000 flowers. There are several coin operated rides for children.
Premium 3-Day Glacier Express Tour from Lugano
Day 1: Individual transfer by train to Zermatt. Short walk to the hotel and check in. Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn. The town’s tourist development is closely linked to what is most probably the world’s most famous mountain. Zermatt is a car-free zone, has preserved its original character and offers nearly unlimited possibilities as far as excursions are concerned. Overnight in Zermatt. Day 2: Today you take the world famous Glacier Express for a thrilling ride in panoramic carriages to St. Moritz. Take in some of the most dramatic scenery that Switzerland has to offer. The journey is accompanied by a commentary via complimentary headphones that explains the amazing engineering feat entailed in overcoming extreme altitude variations by train. Arrival in St. Moritz, the world famous holiday resort. Overnight in St. Moritz. Day 3 : Individual return journey.
3-Day Bernina Express Independent Tour from Lugano
Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandIndividual travel to the Alpine metropolis of St. Moritz, where numerous luxury hotels, spas and upscale shops can be found. Overnight in St. Moritz. Day 2: Bernina ExpressBoard the narrow-gauge Bernina Express at St. Moritz station and enjoy one of the most impressive scenic rail journeys Switzerland has to offer. Climbing over the spectacular Bernina pass to more than 2253 m, you pass snow-covered mountain peaks and glaciers then descend towards Poschiavo and Brusio and finally reach Tirano in Italy, which is the end of the Bernina line. Change to the Bernina Express Bus, which will take you onwards to Lugano. Overnight in Lugano. Day 3: DepartureIndividual return journey.
3-Day Ticino Gastronomy Explorer
Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandLunchtime arrival in Lugano, checking-in to a centrally located 3-star hotel for 2 nights. Your included Ticino Ticket allows free public transportation in the entire Canton of Ticino, allowing your ample free time in the afternoon to explore Lugano and the surroundings. Later in the afternoon (15:00) you will meet your local guide in front of the Cultural Centre and enjoy a short 30-minute introduction to the city before crossing Lake Lugano by boat. Upon arrival at the local restaurant, enjoy an aperitif before taking part in our fabulous Risotto Workshop Experience.Day 2: Locarno– AsconaToday we take your Ticinese gastronomic experience a step further, with our Lugano food and wine tour. Enjoy a guided tour around the historical city of Lugano, making several stops en route to sample several regional specialities, washed down with a Ticinese Merlot.Day 3: Locarno and SurroundingsYour morning is free to explore other parts of the region with your included Ticino Ticket. Connecting travel arrangements to and from Lugano can be tailored to suit your exact needs.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Lugano Airport to Lugano City - One Way
Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in Lugano quick and safe. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Lugano. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Lugano and might pass by the famous Monte San Salvatore or the Cathedral of Saint Lawrence. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Lugano. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Racing Experience Test Drive Mix of Racing and Super Cars
The circuit is located at the area of the PO valley, not far from Milan. A beautiful sightseeing with great places to eat and relax. The river PO is part of the Ticino river that starts at Switzerland.After your arrival at the track, you will be welcomed and you will meet the team, followed by a theoretical lesson on how to drive correctly - that means a full understanding of the correct racing line, braking points, clipping points, turning points, acceleration and special notes needed for you to really feel the emotion of driving fast.After this you will get familiar with track regulations including flags colors and meaning, to understand the marshal’s signs, how to behave in the pit lane and so on. Now you will get to know your machine – driving positions, braking pedals and shifting methods... and this is it, you are ready for the real thing!Start the engine, you will get on the track with an instructor next to you and he will guide you to the whole way, implementing the things you have learned into a real racing action.Where applicable,it is possible to change type of cars according to the availability at that day. GOPro onboard camera is included. Time on the track premises will be about 2-3 hours.Typical,tentative day program:09.00: Welcome, registration and staff introduction09.15: Theoretical course and Briefing. 10.00: Entering the circuit with a professional instructor.11:00-12:00 End of the activity.