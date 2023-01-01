Blink and you'll almost certainly miss this pint-sized hamlet, which looks as though it would topple down the terraced hillside with the slightest puff of wind. With a population of just 13, Switzerland's smallest village is something else: a ludicrously photogenic cluster of granite-built, slate-roofed houses seemingly pasted on to the steep, forested mountain flank. Lore has it that in past times locals tied fabric bags to their chickens' tails to stop the eggs rolling down the sheer slope.