While the church-topped village is as pretty as can be, it plays second fiddle to the grandiose backdrop of thickly forested mountains and the jade-green Versasca River in Lavertezzo. The narrow, double-humped, Romanesque bridge, Ponte dei Salti, is the village's star attraction. There are natural pools to swim in, too, but take care as storms upstream can turn the river into a raging torrent.

If you fancy staying the night, base yourself at Osteria Vittoria.