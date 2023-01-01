Stadtmuseum Rapperswil-Jona

Completely renovated in 2012, the town's biggest museum now sports a cool facade that's half modernist perforated bronze and half 14th-century stone tower. Inside, the wide-ranging historical and cultural artefacts span eight centuries, from the late Middle Ages to the present. Highlights include its gold collection, a late-Gothic banquet room with vibrant murals and a beautifully wood-panelled Renaissance room. For a view out across the town and lake, head up to the top floor of the tower.