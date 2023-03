Perched on hillside above Lake Uri's western shore, this meadow is the legendary cradle of Swiss democracy. It was here that the Oath of Eternal Allegiance was allegedly signed by the cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Nidwalden (1291) and where General Guisan gathered the Swiss army during WWII in a show of force against potential invaders. As such, it is the focus of national day celebrations on 1 August.

It is 10 minutes southwest of Brunnen by ferry; the ferry stop is Rütli.