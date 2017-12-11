Welcome to St Moritz
Yet despite the string of big-name designer boutiques on Via Serlas and celebs bashing the pistes, this resort isn't all show. The real riches lie outdoors in the mountains with superb carving on Corviglia, hairy black runs on Diavolezza and miles of hiking trails when the snow melts. St Moritz has hosted the Winter Olympics twice, and most are surprised to hear that the town first gained fame due to its mineral springs, which were discovered 3000 years ago and established the town as a summer spa resort.
Swiss Alps Bernina Express Rail Tour from Milan
What better way to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of Switzerland and the Alps year-round than a ride on the Bernina Express? Known as the ‘Little Red Train,’ the Bernina Express was built more than 100 years ago to scale the majestic mountain landscapes of the Swiss Alps. This historical feat of engineering still climbs up the 7,330-foot (2,235-meter) high Bernina Pass along a UNESCO World Heritage-listed route.Depart by comfortable coach from Milan at 7am and enjoy a scenic bus tour to the Swiss town of Tirano, situated at the foothills of the Alps. Pass mountain streams and forested hills against a backdrop of steep, snow-capped peaks. When you arrive in Tirano at approximately 10:30am, you’ll have free time to explore before boarding the train.Your rail journey starts amid the palms and oleanders of northern Italy, taking you over the spiraling viaduct at Brusio and through the Bernina Pass into Engadin, arriving in St Moritz 2.5 hours later. Along the way you'll pass wild gorges and icy glaciers, cross soaring bridges and shoot through loop tunnels. This north-south alpine crossing offers eye-catching vistas of stunning scenery from your rail car. Capture photographic views of the Alps and its glacial lakes, and look out your window to watch the bright red train curve against a snow-speckled landscape (if traveling in winter). You’ll see impressive alpine valleys, lakes and waterfalls at almost every turn!When you arrive at the exclusive resort of St Moritz, disembark and spend about 1.5 hours in town. Flanking the shore of a beautiful lake in the middle of the Upper Engadin, St Mortiz offers an array of attractions and is famous for its winter sports as well as polo, golf, cricket and tennis. Set out on foot to discover the town’s elegance, perhaps stopping for lunch (own expense) or visiting a chocolatier before departing by coach at 4:30pm and arriving in Milan around 7:30pm.
Ski Touring Guide in Bivio, Swiss Alps
A ski touring day includes:Meeting a day before to discuss the tour, the goal, the material and weather conditionsA local ski touring guide with comprehensive knowledge of the local mountains and skiing in the backcountryAscent to a mountain summit, a break on top and descent skiing powder snow away from the hustle of the slopesUnique experience of the mountains and the wilderness away from the civilizationDepending on a tour transport and food can be arranged (not included)Avalanche backpack with a beacon, probe and shovel can be rented (not included)Upon wish tailored tours that are available also for the familiesA follow-up with the photos of the tour
St Moritz Outdoor Adventure Game for Small Group
Engadin Mission is the new adventure for all ages . Whether as a family , couple , group or corporate event - experience the ultimate leisure experience in and around St. Moritz!Equipped with a backpack and the first task starts. Are you smart enough ? Can you solve the tricky puzzles to find so your ultimate goal? Beat her your predecessor?With the Expert Mission you will explore St. Moritz from an whole other side. You will need your brain and decode one clue after another. In the beginning we will meet at the Restaurant Hauser. There we will give you all the information you need and we will drink something warm. The perfect Mission for people which want to discover St. Moritz from a new perspective. After that it is up to you to find the final destination. We will await you at the finish line and give you a diploma. Warm dressing is absolutely necessary because everything will take place outside. You have 1 hour!
Bernina Express Great Train Journey to Tirano
The most beautiful experience in the Alps From high up among the towering glaciers of the mountains down to the swaying palms of Italy, the Bernina Express, the highest transalpine railway in the Alps, provides a link between northern and southern Europe. And it does so in the most wonderful way imaginable, on a railway line that coexists in perfect harmony with its glorious mountain setting. The wonders of nature and the cultural achievements of man merge into one to offer one of the best ways ever to experience the Alps. A UNESCO World Heritage that moves Panoramic car The panoramic cars of the Bernina Express offer a travel experience in a class of its own. The large panoramic Windows give passengers the feeling they could almost reach out and touch the viaducts, gorges, glaciers and mountains. The panoramic cars are air-conditioned and offer first-class travel comfort. The light-filled coaches, the unique landscape and the personal service all stay in the memory for a long time.
TOUR BERNINA EXPRESS TRAIN AND ST MORITZ
Morning pickup at Duomo square (07:00 hrs.) or at Stazione Centrale (07:15 hrs.). Board a luxury motor coach and head to the village of Tirano, Italian/Swiss border and terminal of Rhaetian railway line. Crossing Valtellina Valley, you will have the opportunity to admire a landscape characterized by villages, castles, churches and, above all, the terraces dedicated to the cultivation of the vineyard. Wine is one of the most prestigious product of this valley. Stop a Tirano for a visit of the village and time for lunch (on your own). Take the opportunity to taste the local specialties of this region: pizzoccheri and bresaola. Early afternoon, clear the custom and get on board of the “Bernina Express red train” for a 2:30-hour breath-taking train ride along one of the most beautiful railway routes in the world, through incredible landscapes made of lakes, peaks, glaciers. Do not miss the opportunity to take a picture of the spiral viaduct of Brusio and the Morteratsch eternal glacier: landmarks of this great ride. Once in St Moritz, you can choose between a walk through the most prestigious international fashion stores, a promenade along the lake or simply sip a hot chocolate in one of the cafés of the village. Finish your trip with a panoramic drive back to Milan across Graubünden, Bregaglia and Chiavenna valleys. You’ll be dropped off back at your departure point in town at the end of the day.
St Moritz Guided Day Hike & Hotel Package
This Hike & Hotel package offers you 2 nights hotel accommodation (dinner & breakfast included) with a full-day guided hike at an easy to moderate level, to allow you to experience the wonderful St Moritz-Engadine atmosphere, both by day and by night.After meeting your guide in the hotel lobby at 09:00, make your way by local bus and funicular up a steep 54° gradient curved track to Muottas Muralg at 2456 m, an elevation difference of 714 m from the starting point. Get your lungs acclimated at the newly renovated “energy plus” hotel first opened in 1907. The view from the restaurant and observation terrace at the top is unforgettable – it is from here that many of the iconic St Moritz postcard photographs are taken. Enjoy amazing views over the alpine countryside of the Upper Engadine, the famous Engadine “lakescape”, and the ice-capped peaks of the Bernina Group. Commence your hike along a gentle downhill or level track around the side of Val Muragl with great views of the rock glacier. Then make your way back into the main Pontresina Valley from which each new curve in the pathway seems to provide an even better view than the last. After about an hour and a half, take a short break at a mountain hostelry, famous for its rhubarb pie, for refreshments and savor the unbelievable views over the neighbouring valleys. From the Unterer Schafberg continue along the trail that now offers wonderful vistas over the Alps of the Bernina Range on the watershed between Switzerland and Italy. See the magnificent Piz Bernina (4049m), with its famous Biancograt ridge, the Morteratsch Glacier and Piz Palu (3905m) before stopping for lunch. After lunch, depending on your energy level and hiking interest, you have the option to continue hiking back to St Moritz through Alpine forest (about 2 hours) or walk another hour to catch public transport back to the Hauser Hotel. Note that the direction of this hike may be reversed according to the weather conditions on the day, or after consultation with guests.