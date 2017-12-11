St Moritz Guided Day Hike & Hotel Package

This Hike & Hotel package offers you 2 nights hotel accommodation (dinner & breakfast included) with a full-day guided hike at an easy to moderate level, to allow you to experience the wonderful St Moritz-Engadine atmosphere, both by day and by night.After meeting your guide in the hotel lobby at 09:00, make your way by local bus and funicular up a steep 54° gradient curved track to Muottas Muralg at 2456 m, an elevation difference of 714 m from the starting point. Get your lungs acclimated at the newly renovated “energy plus” hotel first opened in 1907. The view from the restaurant and observation terrace at the top is unforgettable – it is from here that many of the iconic St Moritz postcard photographs are taken. Enjoy amazing views over the alpine countryside of the Upper Engadine, the famous Engadine “lakescape”, and the ice-capped peaks of the Bernina Group. Commence your hike along a gentle downhill or level track around the side of Val Muragl with great views of the rock glacier. Then make your way back into the main Pontresina Valley from which each new curve in the pathway seems to provide an even better view than the last. After about an hour and a half, take a short break at a mountain hostelry, famous for its rhubarb pie, for refreshments and savor the unbelievable views over the neighbouring valleys. From the Unterer Schafberg continue along the trail that now offers wonderful vistas over the Alps of the Bernina Range on the watershed between Switzerland and Italy. See the magnificent Piz Bernina (4049m), with its famous Biancograt ridge, the Morteratsch Glacier and Piz Palu (3905m) before stopping for lunch. After lunch, depending on your energy level and hiking interest, you have the option to continue hiking back to St Moritz through Alpine forest (about 2 hours) or walk another hour to catch public transport back to the Hauser Hotel. Note that the direction of this hike may be reversed according to the weather conditions on the day, or after consultation with guests.