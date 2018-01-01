Welcome to Neuchâtel

Snuggled up against the foothills of the Jura Mountains, Neuchâtel is the jewel in the crown of its eponymous lake – an attractive medieval waterfront city with a rich history and a delightful Old Town.

Neuchâtel is a key base for explorations into the Fribourg and Jura region, including the pretty Val-de-Travers. The sandstone elegance of its compact Old Town, with a score of interesting galleries, museums and attractive period architecture, can be easily explored on foot, although be warned: Neuchâtel's hills will give your calves a workout.

A diverse student population ensures that Neuchâtel isn't just about the past – the town has a youthful, relaxed vibe. Be sure to end your day on the waterfront, where the locals go to play.

