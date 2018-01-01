Welcome to Neuchâtel
Neuchâtel is a key base for explorations into the Fribourg and Jura region, including the pretty Val-de-Travers. The sandstone elegance of its compact Old Town, with a score of interesting galleries, museums and attractive period architecture, can be easily explored on foot, although be warned: Neuchâtel's hills will give your calves a workout.
A diverse student population ensures that Neuchâtel isn't just about the past – the town has a youthful, relaxed vibe. Be sure to end your day on the waterfront, where the locals go to play.
Top experiences in Neuchâtel
Amazing hotels and hostels
Neuchâtel activities
Private Transfer from Geneva Airport to Neuchatel
Your driver will be waiting for you at the airport arrival hall with a name board of a lead passenger, so that you can easily locate him. By the landing of the plane you will receive a message from the driver. If you want a transfer from your hotel in Neuchatel that is also no problem, our punctual and professional drivers will approach to administration even earlier of previously agreed upon pickup time. Our transfer team is always ready to consult with any question you may have regarding your transfer. The drive from Geneva Airport to Neuchatel will last for about 1:15 hours.