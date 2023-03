Perching on a rocky ledge at the confluence of the Melezzo and Isorno rivers and looking into a valley bounded by mountain beyond mountain, Intragna has a pop-effect and is the trailhead for a number of hikes, including a 5km one to Rasa. Its crowning glories are its the bell tower of the baroque Chiesa di San Gottardo – said to be Ticino's highest at 65m – and the nearby 80m-high Isorno viaduct, which arcs gracefully across a gorge.