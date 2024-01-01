The Collegio Papio, now a high school, boasts a fine Lombard courtyard and includes the 15th-century Chiesa Santa Maria della Misericordia, with medieval frescoes. You can only admire the main premises from the outside, but sometimes it's possible to take a peek in the courtyard – and the church can be visited daily.
