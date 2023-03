The late 19th century saw the arrival of ‘back to nature’ utopians, anarchists and sexual libertarians from northern Europe in Ascona. Their aspirations and eccentricities are the subject of the Museo Casa Anatta on Monte Verità. All sorts of characters, including Herman Hesse, dropped by to look at the goings on.

Up in the hills, the museum is a brisk 1.6km walk southwest of central Ascona.