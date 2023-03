Housed in the late-16th-century Palazzo Pancaldi, this museum showcases paintings by artists connected with the town, among them Paul Klee, Ben Nicholson, Alexej von Jawlensky and Hans Arp. But its pride and joy is the Marianne von Werefkin collection, comprising 90 paintings and 170 sketch books by the avant-garde Russian-Swiss Expressionist painter. Temporary exhibitions often home in on different aspects of the permanent collection.