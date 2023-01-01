River deep, mountain high... To see the valley in beautiful slow motion, hop aboard the staggering Centovalli Railway. Departing from Locarno for Domodossola (Italy; 1¾ hours, 11 daily), the dinky train trundles and teeters across 83 bridges and burrows through 34 tunnels, offering gasp-eliciting views of waterfalls shooting over cliff faces, vineyards, viaducts, church-topped villages, deep ravines and sun-dappled chestnut forests, all against the puckering of mountains that are often snow-capped.