This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…
Canton of Zürich
Naturally, the lakeside city of Zürich is the canton's centre of attention, with a clutch of excellent museums and restaurants in the walkable Altstadt (Old Town), not to mention happening bars, galleries and boutiques with urban edge in the revitalised Zürich-West neighbourhood.
But it’s also worth venturing beyond Switzerland’s financial capital for a day or two to delve deeper into this canton, where the Alps seem tantalisingly close on cloud-free days. Within half an hour of the city, you can try out walking trails or mountain-bike routes in the heights of 871m Uetliberg, or explore castle-topped Rapperswil and its medieval Old Town by the lake. Should art be more your bag, factor in a detour to Winterthur, something of a cultural hotspot, with a trio of terrific galleries and one of Europe’s foremost photography museums.
Explore Canton of Zürich
- Fraumünster
This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…
- Kunsthaus
Zürich’s impressive fine-arts gallery boasts a rich collection of largely European art. It stretches from the Middle Ages through a mix of Old Masters to…
- Sukkulenten-Sammlung
Zürich is home to one of the largest collections of succulents in the world: more than 4500 species from more than 78 families. With seven greenhouses, an…
- Focus Terra
This hands-on university museum reveals the treasures of the earth, explaining what makes volcanoes erupt, where gems come from and what fossils tell us…
- KKunstmuseum
For a satisfying stroll through a solid collection of 19th- and 20th-century classics, head to Winterthur's city art museum. Many of the standard suspects…
- SSchweizerisches Landesmuseum
Inside a purpose-built cross between a mansion and a castle sprawls this eclectic and imaginatively presented museum. The permanent collection offers an…
- TTechnorama
Had enough art while you've been in Winterthur? What about a science session? Technorama is an extraordinary voyage into the multiple worlds of hands-on…
- ZZoo Zürich
With more than 380 species in as-nature-intended enclosures, Zoo Zürich is home to elephants, lemurs, chameleons, camels, yaks and penguins. With one eye…
- FFotomuseum
The vast collection at Winterthur’s outstanding photography museum features great names and styles from the 19th century to the present, zooming in on…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Canton of Zürich.
See
Fraumünster
This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…
See
Kunsthaus
Zürich’s impressive fine-arts gallery boasts a rich collection of largely European art. It stretches from the Middle Ages through a mix of Old Masters to…
See
Sukkulenten-Sammlung
Zürich is home to one of the largest collections of succulents in the world: more than 4500 species from more than 78 families. With seven greenhouses, an…
See
Focus Terra
This hands-on university museum reveals the treasures of the earth, explaining what makes volcanoes erupt, where gems come from and what fossils tell us…
See
Kunstmuseum
For a satisfying stroll through a solid collection of 19th- and 20th-century classics, head to Winterthur's city art museum. Many of the standard suspects…
See
Schweizerisches Landesmuseum
Inside a purpose-built cross between a mansion and a castle sprawls this eclectic and imaginatively presented museum. The permanent collection offers an…
See
Technorama
Had enough art while you've been in Winterthur? What about a science session? Technorama is an extraordinary voyage into the multiple worlds of hands-on…
See
Zoo Zürich
With more than 380 species in as-nature-intended enclosures, Zoo Zürich is home to elephants, lemurs, chameleons, camels, yaks and penguins. With one eye…
See
Fotomuseum
The vast collection at Winterthur’s outstanding photography museum features great names and styles from the 19th century to the present, zooming in on…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Canton of Zürich
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.