The area's main draw is this house at Mårbacka, 9km from Sunne, where Swedish novelist Selma Lagerlöf (1858–1940) was born. She was the first woman to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature, and many of her tales are based in the local area. Seeing the interior requires a guided tour (125kr, 45 minutes), which leaves on the hour from 11am to 3pm – a tour in English is given daily in summer at 2pm.