Known as ‘Ekeby’ in Selma Lagerlöf's Gösta Berling’s Saga, Rottneros Park, 6km south of Sunne, soothes travel-weary adults with flower gardens, a tropical greenhouse and an arboretum. There’s lots for kids, including the rope-swinging delights of Sweden’s largest climbing forest. The attached warehouse has temporary exhibitions. Rottneros has its own train station.