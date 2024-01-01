Gräsgård Harbour

Southeastern Sweden

LoginSave

On the east coast, about 5km north of Eketorp, Gräsgårds Fiskehamn is somewhat smelly little fishing harbour where a vendor sells fish and chips. A little further north, there’s an 11th-century rune stone at Seby, and in Segerstad there are standing stones, stone circles and over 200 graves.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kalmar, Sweden May 10, 2020 A woman sits on a wall on the grounds of the Kalmar Castle.; Shutterstock ID 1728247585; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1728247585

    Kalmar Slott

    24.54 MILES

    Fairy-tale turrets, a drawbridge, a foul dungeon and secret passages…Kalmar Slott has everything that a proper castle should. This dominant Renaissance…

  • Eketorp

    Eketorp

    1.35 MILES

    If you can’t picture how the ring forts looked in their prime, take a trip to Eketorp. The site has been partly reconstructed to show typical fortified…

  • Kalmar läns museum

    Kalmar läns museum

    24.8 MILES

    The highlight of this fine museum, in an old steam mill by the harbour, are finds from the 17th-century flagship Kronan. The ship exploded and sank just…

  • Mysinge Hög

    Mysinge Hög

    15.26 MILES

    The biggest single monument amid the ancient grave fields of Mysinge and Gettlinge is Bronze Age tomb Mysinge hög, 4km east of Mörbylånga, from where…

  • Gråborg

    Gråborg

    24.17 MILES

    The largest Iron Age ring fort in Sweden, Gråborg was built as the Roman Empire was crumbling. Its impressively monumental walls measure 640m around, even…

  • Öland’s Southernmost Point

    Öland’s Southernmost Point

    9.88 MILES

    Öland’s southernmost point is a stark, striking spectacle of epic sky, sea and rock-strewn pastures. A nature reserve almost surrounded by sea, it’s…

  • World of Dinosaurs

    World of Dinosaurs

    27.66 MILES

    Kids go gaga for the massive monsters of the past in this gargantuan indoor Dino Museum about 10km west of Kalmar. While it's not quite Jurassic Park and…

  • Stora Alvaret

    Stora Alvaret

    7.24 MILES

    Birds, insects and flowers populate the striking limestone plain of Stora Alvaret. Birdwatching is best in May and June, which is also when the Alvar’s…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeastern Sweden attractions

1. Eketorp

1.35 MILES

If you can’t picture how the ring forts looked in their prime, take a trip to Eketorp. The site has been partly reconstructed to show typical fortified…

2. Gettlinge

5.64 MILES

The ancient grave field of Gettlinge, together with similar site Mysinge, stretches for kilometres on the ridge alongside the main Mörbylånga–Degerhamn…

3. Stora Alvaret

7.24 MILES

Birds, insects and flowers populate the striking limestone plain of Stora Alvaret. Birdwatching is best in May and June, which is also when the Alvar’s…

4. Långe Jan

9.83 MILES

Scandinavia's tallest lighthouse is a proud sentinal at the island's southernmost point.

5. Öland’s Southernmost Point

9.88 MILES

Öland’s southernmost point is a stark, striking spectacle of epic sky, sea and rock-strewn pastures. A nature reserve almost surrounded by sea, it’s…

6. Mysinge Hög

15.26 MILES

The biggest single monument amid the ancient grave fields of Mysinge and Gettlinge is Bronze Age tomb Mysinge hög, 4km east of Mörbylånga, from where…

7. Ölands Djurpark

23.52 MILES

A zoo, amusement park and water park combined. Free admission for children under 1m.

8. Gråborg

24.17 MILES

The largest Iron Age ring fort in Sweden, Gråborg was built as the Roman Empire was crumbling. Its impressively monumental walls measure 640m around, even…