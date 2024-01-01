On the east coast, about 5km north of Eketorp, Gräsgårds Fiskehamn is somewhat smelly little fishing harbour where a vendor sells fish and chips. A little further north, there’s an 11th-century rune stone at Seby, and in Segerstad there are standing stones, stone circles and over 200 graves.
Gräsgård Harbour
Southeastern Sweden
24.54 MILES
Fairy-tale turrets, a drawbridge, a foul dungeon and secret passages…Kalmar Slott has everything that a proper castle should. This dominant Renaissance…
1.35 MILES
If you can’t picture how the ring forts looked in their prime, take a trip to Eketorp. The site has been partly reconstructed to show typical fortified…
24.8 MILES
The highlight of this fine museum, in an old steam mill by the harbour, are finds from the 17th-century flagship Kronan. The ship exploded and sank just…
15.26 MILES
The biggest single monument amid the ancient grave fields of Mysinge and Gettlinge is Bronze Age tomb Mysinge hög, 4km east of Mörbylånga, from where…
24.17 MILES
The largest Iron Age ring fort in Sweden, Gråborg was built as the Roman Empire was crumbling. Its impressively monumental walls measure 640m around, even…
9.88 MILES
Öland’s southernmost point is a stark, striking spectacle of epic sky, sea and rock-strewn pastures. A nature reserve almost surrounded by sea, it’s…
27.66 MILES
Kids go gaga for the massive monsters of the past in this gargantuan indoor Dino Museum about 10km west of Kalmar. While it's not quite Jurassic Park and…
7.24 MILES
Birds, insects and flowers populate the striking limestone plain of Stora Alvaret. Birdwatching is best in May and June, which is also when the Alvar’s…
