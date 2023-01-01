If you can’t picture how the ring forts looked in their prime, take a trip to Eketorp. The site has been partly reconstructed to show typical fortified villages in medieval times. Children will love the scampering pigs, and the fort is particularly fun when there are re-enactment days – phone for details. Excavations at the site have revealed more than 26,000 artefacts, including 3 tonnes of human bones; some of the finds are on display at the little museum inside.

There are free daily tours in English from late June to the end of August (11.15am, 1.15pm and 2.15pm). The fort is 6km northeast of Grönhögen; there are several buses (summer only) from Mörbylånga.