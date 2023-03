This is the oldest wooden bridge in Sweden, completed in 1837, and until 2006, at 207m in length, it was also the longest. It was a toll bridge at first, and in 1868, an interesting law was introduced creating a speed limit – horses or carts ridden or driven faster than a pedestrian incurred a fine of five riksdaler. These days, cars take turns passing over the bridge in different directions. It's a popular sight among Swedish visitors.