During the Protestant reformation in Sweden in the 16th century, church attendance was demanded of all parishioners, and later in 1861, a regulation ordering it was introduced. Church towns built up to house those who lived too far away to attend church on a day trip. Skellefteå's Bonnstan, a kyrkstad (church town), was one of 47 in the Norrbotten and Västerbotten counties and has been well preserved. There are 114 dark buildings containing 376 rooms. It's fascinating stroll through these legally protected streets.