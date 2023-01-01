Stenstan Visitor Centre

This incredibly high-tech multimedia museum shares space with the tourist office at the Stadhus on the central square of Storatorget. Besides showing films of the 1888 fire and its aftermath, it features touch-screen tables and picture frames that allow you to follow the reconstruction of central Sundsvall through old photos, and information on each rebuilt building such as the background of the architect and original drawings. The centre's technology is now being exported to museums around the world.