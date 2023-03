This thorough open-air museum features more than 80 wooden buildings from Ångermanland from the 18th century onwards. Among the traditional farmhouses, 19th-century inn, smithy, church and school in the style typical of this part of Norrland, you'll find Rysstugan, the only building to survive the marauding Russians in 1721. The museum is a 30-minute walk from the town centre, or take bus 2 or 52 from Nybrogatan near the Rådhuset.