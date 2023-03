Norra Berget hill (150m) is crowned with an extremely ugly concrete viewing tower, but it rewards step-climbers with sweeping views of the city, squeezed between the sea and surrounding hills. Nearby, you can also learn to bake tunnbröd (soft, thin unleavened bread) at the Norra Bergets Hantverksmuseum, an entertaining collection of wooden buildings that make up the open-air museum (11am to 5pm, admission 25kr). To get here, take any Norra Berget–bound bus.