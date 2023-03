Kiruna owes its existence to the world’s largest iron-ore deposit, 2km into the ground, and the action happens as far as 1545m below the surface. A visit here consists of being bussed to a closed-off section of a mine tunnel, where you can hear mind-blowing stats and view truly giant mining equipment, such as the mills used to crush ore. Tours leave from the tourist office daily between June and August and with advance booking the rest of the year.