Next to Jukkasjärvi Kyrka, Nutti Sámi Siida is a reindeer yard that you can tour with a Sami guide to learn about reindeer farming and traditional Sami housing. You can pick up excellent Sami duodji (handicrafts), chow down on Sami food and coffee at Café Sápmi, and arrange a stay at the nearby Reindeer Lodge. It's well worth a visit.