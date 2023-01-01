Jukkasjärvi Kyrka is one of the oldest churches in Lappland (1607). The brightly painted altarpiece – created by Uppsala artist Bror Hjorth and cut out in teak – depicts scenes with revivalist preacher Lars Levi Laestadius. The left panel depicts the three 'gravest' sins: alcoholism, stealing and premarital cohabitation. In the centre of the birch organ above the entrance hangs a shaman’s drum, merging the Sami sun symbol with the Christian cross.

The organ has three sounds: birdsong, drum and reindeer hooves. The organ keys themselves are made of reindeer horn. Rather gruesomely, under the floor lie the mummified remains of villagers who died here in the 18th century.