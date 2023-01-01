The ‘flowering mountain’ Kinnekulle (306m), 18km northeast of Lidköping, features unusually diverse geology and plant life, including mighty ancient oaks. It’s also home to rare creatures, including the greater crested newt and short-horned grasshopper. There are numerous short nature trails, or you can backpack the entire 45km-long Kinnekulle vandringsled (walking trail). The tourist office provides a map and the informative Welcome to Götene and Kinnekulle brochure.

Take road 44 northeast from Lidköping, then follow signs. Local trains and buses run to Källby, Råbäck and Hällekis, with access to the trail.