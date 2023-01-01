Husaby (15km east of Lidköping) is inextricably linked to Swedish history. Legend has it King Olof Skötkonung (d1022), the country’s first Christian king, was baptised in a nearby spring by the English missionary Sigfrid. (Some dispute the exact timing and location.) Husaby Kyrka dates from the 12th century, but the base of the three-steeple tower may be that of an earlier wooden structure; traces of an Iron Age village were found here. Inside are striking medieval paintings and thousand-year-old rune stones.