This museum, only a 200m walk from Haparanda's Tourist Office and into Finland, showcases Tornio Valley culture and history on both sides of the Swedish–Finnish border. There's lots of pictorial and film material, plus exhibits on cross-border marriages, trade and smuggling. Keep in mind that the entrance fee is in euros and there's a one-hour time difference as you wander over to this interesting Haparanda–Tornio collaboration of a museum.