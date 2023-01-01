Located 15km north of Haparanda on Rte 99, Kukkolaforsen is a scenic spot where the Torneälv River is covered with the white crests of the Kukkolaforsen rapids, and in summer, you can watch locals hunt for whitefish using medieval dip nets from rickety-looking wooden jetties that poke out into the river. There's a 5m-high, wrought-iron statue of a dip-net fisherman that pays homage to the old fishing methods. Finland is oh so close on the other side of the river.