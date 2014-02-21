SAFARI MULTI DAYS MOBILE TOURS AROUND ZIMBABWE & BOTSWANA

Day 1 Arrival at Victoria Falls airport and transferred to a 3 - 4 star lodge in Victoria Falls 04:00pm - Sunset Cruise included on tour on the Zambezi river 07:00pm - back at lodge for the evening Overnight accommodation on all meals Day 2/ Day 3/ Day 4/ Day 5 / Day 6/ Day 7 Drive south to Botswana for Chobe and Savuti Delta Safari 5 nights all meals included in the bush Day 8 Arrival back in Victoria Falls Over night take day slowly and refresh Day 9 08:00am - Guided Tour of Falls 10:00am - Helicopter flight 15 minutes 12:00am - Lunch at Look out cafe own account. Shopping open market Optional activities 07:00pm - Boma Dinner included on tour Day - 10 Drive 224 km early checkout to Hwange National Park 2 hour 30 minutes drive Check in noon and afternoon game drive in the park Overnight at lodge on all meals Day 11 06:00am game drive and 4:00pm game drive to sunset sometimes combined to all full day out from 06:00am -6:00pm back at lodge Overnight at lodge or Camp on all meals Day 12 Drive from Hwange to Bulawayo 2 hour 45 minutes drive,check out early morning after breakfast. Check in Bulawayo and 2 hours refresh 3:00pm Museum and City tour 7:00pm 24/7 African meal and braai included on tour Day 13 Early drive after Breakfast to Matopo Check in at Lodge and refresh 2 hours 11:00 - Day out to the park and curves and have lunch on hills , mountain hikings, Cecil Rhodes grave Day 14 Early morning hikings and optional Rhino game drive 10h00 - drive out to Masvingo Check in around 3:00pm in a lodge closer to the park. Overnight on all meals basis Day 15 Morning breakfast then to the park for Great Zimbabwe ruins and many more 12:00 Break out for lunch at lodge 03:00pm out for more hikings in the park and a Sunset on dam walls with wine chill Overnight accommodation on all meals Day 16 - Drive after breakfast to Gweru Antelope park Check in noon and enjoy wildlife and birding Optional activities Overnight on all mealsDay 17 -check out Gweru and Drive 3 hours to Nyanga Check in noon and do Mutarazzi and Pungwe on 4 x 4, birding and around wildlife Day 18 Early morning Nyanga mountain hikings, Ziwa Museum, 07:00pm - Back lodge and refresh for the evening.All meals included - Tour end Day 19- Drive to Harare to catch a flight in Harare International Airport. Bid farewell to guide and driver.