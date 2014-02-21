Welcome to Sudan

Wake at the break of day under the golden pyramids of godlike kings of old, traverse a searing desert to the place where two Niles become one, and watch a million blood-red fish swarm through gardens of coral. Whichever way you look at it, there's just no denying that among Sudan's sweeping hills of sand lie treasures the rest of the world are only just beginning to discover. For the few travellers who venture here, Sudan comes as a fantastic surprise. Visitors invariably agree that the Sudanese are among the friendliest and most hospitable people on earth. And although various ongoing conflicts mean part of this vast nation remains off limits, the northeast is one of the safest places in the world. Whether you rush through on a Cairo-to–Cape Town trip, or spend a slow month soaking up the history and hospitality, visiting Sudan is a memorable experience.

Top experiences in Sudan

Recent articles

Sudan activities

$4880 Multi-day & Extended Tours

SAFARI MULTI DAYS MOBILE TOURS AROUND ZIMBABWE & BOTSWANA

Day 1 Arrival at Victoria Falls airport and transferred to a 3 - 4 star lodge in Victoria Falls 04:00pm - Sunset Cruise included on tour on the Zambezi river 07:00pm - back at lodge for the evening  Overnight accommodation on all meals Day 2/ Day 3/ Day 4/ Day 5 / Day 6/  Day 7 Drive south to Botswana for Chobe and Savuti Delta Safari 5 nights all meals included in the bush Day 8 Arrival back in Victoria Falls Over night take day slowly and refresh Day 9 08:00am - Guided Tour of Falls 10:00am - Helicopter flight 15 minutes 12:00am - Lunch at Look out cafe own account. Shopping open market Optional activities 07:00pm - Boma Dinner included on tour Day - 10 Drive 224 km early checkout to Hwange National Park 2 hour 30 minutes drive Check in noon and afternoon game drive in the park Overnight at lodge on all meals Day 11 06:00am game drive and 4:00pm game drive to sunset sometimes combined to all full day out from 06:00am -6:00pm back at lodge Overnight at lodge or Camp on all meals Day 12 Drive from Hwange to Bulawayo 2 hour 45 minutes drive,check out early morning after breakfast. Check in Bulawayo and 2 hours refresh 3:00pm Museum and City tour 7:00pm 24/7 African meal and braai included on tour Day 13  Early drive after Breakfast to Matopo  Check in at Lodge and refresh 2 hours  11:00 - Day out to the park and curves and have lunch on hills , mountain hikings, Cecil Rhodes grave Day 14 Early morning hikings and optional Rhino game drive 10h00 - drive out to Masvingo  Check in around 3:00pm in a lodge closer to the park. Overnight on all meals basis Day 15 Morning breakfast then to the park for Great Zimbabwe ruins and many more  12:00 Break out for lunch at lodge 03:00pm out for more hikings in the park and a Sunset on dam walls with wine chill  Overnight accommodation on all meals Day 16 -  Drive after breakfast to Gweru Antelope park  Check in noon and enjoy wildlife and birding Optional activities  Overnight on all mealsDay 17 -check out Gweru and Drive 3 hours to Nyanga  Check in noon and do Mutarazzi and Pungwe on 4 x 4, birding and around wildlife Day 18 Early morning Nyanga mountain hikings, Ziwa Museum,   07:00pm - Back lodge and refresh for the evening.All meals included - Tour end Day 19- Drive to Harare to catch a flight in Harare International Airport. Bid farewell to guide and driver.
See More Activities
Sudan photo credits