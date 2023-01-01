Meroe Pyramids

Seemingly lost under the folds of giant apricot-coloured dunes, this ancient royal cemetery, with its clusters of narrow pyramids blanketing the sand-swept hills, is one of the most spectacular sights in eastern Africa. The pyramids range from six metres to 30 metres high and were built in the Nubian style, which is characterised by narrow bases and steep slopes. Like the pyramids of ancient Egypt, the Meroe structures served as tombs for kings and queens.

In total there are around 100 pyramids in various states of repair (some have been decapitated), divided in two main groups that are separated by several hundred metres of sandy desert. Some of the tombs' antechambers contain well-preserved decorative elements, including hieroglyphics and carvings.