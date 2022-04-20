Khartoum

Great Mosque, Khartoum, Sudan

Overview

Built where the Blue and White Niles meet, Khartoum defies expectations. It's a boisterous, modern, flashy city with an ever-increasing number of glass tower blocks altering its skyline. As well as an excellent museum, some fascinating souqs and fantastic Nile-side views, Khartoum's good facilities, hospitable people and laid-back vibe mean that most people find it an agreeable destination in itself.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sudan National Museum in Khartoum.

    National Museum

    Khartoum

    This museum, the best in Sudan, has some breathtaking exhibits. The ground floor covers the rise and fall of the kingdoms of Kerma, Kush and Meroe. There…

  • Hamed el-Nil Tomb

    Hamed el-Nil Tomb

    Khartoum

    Every Friday afternoon you can see an incredible Sufi ritual, where a colourful local troupe of whirling dervishes belonging to the Sufi community stirs…

  • White Nile Bridge

    White Nile Bridge

    Khartoum

    The confluence of the Blue and White Niles, best seen from this bridge, is a languid high point of the world's longest river. You can actually see the…

  • Ethnographical Museum

    Ethnographical Museum

    Khartoum

    This museum contains a small but fascinating collection of tribal artefacts from across Sudan. Displays are ordered by geographic region and illustrate…

  • Mahdi's Tomb

    Mahdi's Tomb

    Khartoum

    This rocket-topped tomb is worth making the effort to see. Respectfully dressed foreigners are generally allowed inside. The original was destroyed on…

  • Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Commonwealth War Cemetery

    Khartoum

    This WWII cemetery contains numerous headstones (but no actual bodies). The Allies used Khartoum as a base to invade present-day Ethiopia to expel the…

  • Nuba Wrestlers

    Nuba Wrestlers

    Khartoum

    In this Khartoum wrestling area, you’ll find traditional wrestlers going through their paces at roughly 4pm on Fridays. The tournament attracts hundreds…

  • Republican Palace Museum

    Republican Palace Museum

    Khartoum

    Housed in a converted Anglican church, this is a hall of heroes, of sorts, with mementos such as presidential limos and General Gordon's piano. It's worth…

