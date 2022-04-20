Overview

Built where the Blue and White Niles meet, Khartoum defies expectations. It's a boisterous, modern, flashy city with an ever-increasing number of glass tower blocks altering its skyline. As well as an excellent museum, some fascinating souqs and fantastic Nile-side views, Khartoum's good facilities, hospitable people and laid-back vibe mean that most people find it an agreeable destination in itself.