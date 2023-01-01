Kerma Museum

Next to Kerma's western deffufa is this well organised museum that contains interesting relics from the site, including seven imposing granite statues and various Nubian artefacts. There's also a section dedicated to the Christian and Islamic heritage of the area. Ask for Mahamad Hassan, the director of the museum, who speaks good English. Although the museum is technically closed on Monday, if you do turn up then someone will be sent to find the keys and open up.