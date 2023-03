Beach lovers should stop at Plage de Grande Anse, which is framed with basaltic cliffs and features a white-sand beach, a protected tide pool and picnic shelters. On weekends, the beach is often swamped with locals. Note that it's not safe to swim outside the tide pool due to unpredictable currents (and sharks).

Take the D30 that branches off the RN2 and winds down for about 2km to the beach.