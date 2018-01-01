Welcome to Negombo
The Dutch captured the town from the Portuguese in 1640, lost it, and then captured it again in 1644. The British then took it from them in 1796 without a struggle. Negombo was one of the most important sources of cinnamon during the Dutch era, and there are still reminders of the European days.
The busy centre of Negombo town lies to the west of the bus and train stations. Most places to stay, however, line the main road that heads north from the town centre, with the beachside hotel strip starting about 2km north of town.
Top experiences in Negombo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Negombo activities
Galle Full-Day Tour
Meet your guide at your Colombo or Negombo hotel at 7am for a 12-hour day tour of Galle, Sri Lanka.Begin at the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery, home to seven species of marine turtles and other wild sea life. Continue to Weligama and gaze at the stilt fisherman hauling their catch in the middle of the clear blue water.Visit Galle Fort, a Portuguese-built and Dutch-fortified 16th-century fort with a complex history. Learn how the city’s strategic location made it a hub for sea trade and a landing point for the island’s colonial rulers.Stop by the Tsunami Photo Museum in Talwatte, which documents the devastating 2004 tsunami that struck Sri Lanka.Enjoy a local lunch before proceeding to the pristine Bentota Beach. At the conclusion of the tour, you will return to Colombo.
Southern Sri Lanka Sightseeing Private Day Trip
You will be picked up from your hotel in Negombo, Colombo, Mount Lavinia, Kalutara, Bentota, Beruwela or Galle and then transfer to visit Dutch Fort of Galle. The fort is a historical, archaeological and architectural heritage monument, which even after more than 423 years maintains a polished appearance, thanks to extensive reconstruction work done by Archaeological Department of Sri Lanka. Next stop is Ambalangoda, known for its exquisite collection of native masks, carved throughout the generations of professional carvers from the region. Don's miss the variety of masks available for sale, as the current productions are more garish and vibrant in colour. Later on you will visit Balapitiya and have lunch at Gangabada Asiriya Restaurant. After lunch, you can discover the unique beauty of Maduganga River on a boat trip. A relatively unspoiled lagoon, the Maduganga estuary is a 915-hectare complex coastal wetland ecosystem that opens to the Indian Ocean. Late afternoon, you will visit a Turtle Hatchery in Kosgoda. Here, these almost-extinct turtles are breed and cared for. extinct form Sri Lanka. Visitors can see the new born turtles and even be a part of the process of releasing them in the sea. You will be taken back to your hotel at the end of the tour.
Muthurajawela Wetland Day Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Negombo for a tour riding a TukTuk to Muthurajawela Wetland, and a bird watching tour by boat. Your TukTuk is a very typical form of public transport, part of the everyday street scene. On the TukTuk, you can sit and stretch out, protected from the sun, and rain, and with a great breeze.You will soon arrive at Muturajawela wetland marine sanctuary, famous for its mangroves, salt water crocodiles and avi fauna. You will take a boat ride through the vast Negombo lagoon. Extending over 6,000 acres and over 29,000, and rumored to provide home to over 40 species of migratory and 85 indigenous bird species. Mangrove forests that line the footpath are great places to observe birds as well as baby crocodiles and fiddler crabs. On completion of this visit, your TukTuk rider will take you back to the hotel.
Private Arrival Transfer from Colombo International Airport CMB to Hotels in Negombo
Upon arrival at Colombo International Airport (CMB), also known as Bandaranaike International Airport, your driver will greet you at the airport and transfer you directly to your hotel in Negombo. Most hotels are concentrated in the area called Lewis Place and we conveniently take you their. Your drive/guide will also give you some introduction about Negombo city's attractions, the best places to eat, Where to do some bargain shopping, reasonably priced souvenir shops and any other information you are interested. Especially for the first time travelers, learn more about Sri Lanka's customs, traditions and travel ling tips from your friendly driver!
Sacred City of Kandy Private Tour with Royal Botanical Gardens
You will be picked up form Colombo, Colombo International Airport (CMB) or your hotel in Negombo, Kochchikada or Waikkal and then proceed to Kandy. Kandy is the cultural symbol of Sri Lanka and you will visit the famous temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Kandy Lake and Kandy market for handy-craft shopping. When it's lunch time, feel free to ask your driver for some recommendations for local restaurants. After lunch visit the Gem Museums and see a cultural show that includes an exciting live fire walking performance. Also stop by the Peradeniya Royal Botanical Gardens that is renowned for its collection of a variety of orchids. It includes more than 4000 species of plants, including of orchids, spices, medicinal plants and palm trees. Attached to it is the National Herbarium of Sri Lanka. and then return to Colombo city, the Colombo International Airport (CMB) or your hotel in Negombo, Kochchikada or Waikkal.
Lagoon Escapes Negombo Day Trip
9:00 am - Pick up from your hotel in Negombo9:30 am - Visit Negombo fish market and buy your favorite fresh seafood to cook for your lunch in addition to the seafood we provide during the trip.10:30 am - Start boat tour in Negombo lagoon. Here you can engage with traditional and modern ways of fishing in lagoon. . Refreshment will be provided during the boat trip.12:30 pm – Live cooking of your lunch in on an Island in the lagoon which you can participate in. Rice and two grilled seafood items will be served, plus any additional seafood you may have purchases during your visit to the fish market.3:00 pm - Take a Catamaran ride with an experienced driver through the lagoon area while you relax and see the beautiful scenery.5:00 pm – End of the lagoon trip and drop you to the hotel