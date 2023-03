Five kilometres north of Badulla are the 63m-high Dunhinda Falls. The best time to see them is June and July, but they’re worth a visit at any time. From the entrance gate the falls are about 1.5km along a clearly defined, but muddy, path. There are usually vendors selling snacks along the trail.

A three-wheeler from Badulla costs Rs 300 one-way. Buses leave every 30 minutes from Badulla (Rs 20).