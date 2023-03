This crafts centre draws on the rich traditions of the area, producing quality batik and embroidery, which visitors can see being made on site. The future of the centre may be in doubt so ring before coming here. It's 2km north of Matale, up a side road off the A9 highway. A three-wheeler from Matale costs Rs 350 return, including waiting time.

The centre’s kitchen does meals for groups of eight (book by phone a day ahead); it costs Rs 2300 per person for a banquet of many rices and curries.