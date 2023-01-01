Lowamahapaya

So called because it once had a bronze-tiled roof, the ruins of the 'Brazen Palace' stand close to the bodhi tree. The remains of 1600 columns are all that is left of this huge pavilion, said to have had nine storeys and accommodation for 1000 monks and attendants.

It was originally built by King Dutugemunu more than 2000 years ago, but through the ages was rebuilt many times, each time a little less grandiosely.

The current stand of pillars (now fenced off) is all that remains from the last rebuild – that of King Parakramabahu I around the 12th century.