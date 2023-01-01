Jetavanarama Museum

A 1937 British colonial building provides a suitably regal venue for some of the treasures found at Jetavanarama. The objects displayed here range from the sublime (finely carved ivory finials) to the ridiculous (ancient toilet pipes). Highlights include the elaborately carved urinal in Room 1 and the tiny 8mm-long gold decoration featuring eight exquisite flowers in Room 2.

A series of interesting B&W photos show the site's dagobas covered in jungle when they were first rediscovered. The monastery ruins just outside the museum building include a photogenic water tank and several raised platforms.